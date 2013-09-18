Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Personal Luxury Goods Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Personal Luxury Goods market to grow at a CAGR of 7.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. The growth of the Online Personal Luxury Goods market is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the Global Personal Luxury Goods market. The Global Personal Luxury Goods market has also been witnessing the growth of the Accessories and Hard Luxury segment. However, the aging baby boomers customer segment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Personal Luxury Goods Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in Europe, the Americas, the APEJ region, Japan, and ROW; it also covers the Global Personal Luxury Goods market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, Luxottica Group S.p.A., and Ralph Lauren Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Burberry Ltd., Hermes International SCA, Kering SA, Prada S.p.A., Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., Tiffany & Co., and Tod's S.p.A.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, Luxottica Group S.p.A., and Ralph Lauren Corp., Burberry Ltd., Hermes International SCA, Kering SA, Prada S.p.A., Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., Tiffany & Co., and Tod's S.p.A.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142381/global-personal-luxury-goods-market-2012-2016.html