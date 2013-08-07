Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Personalized Medicine Diagnostics Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Personalized Medicine Diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.43 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for personalized medicine for treating cancer. The Global Personalized Medicine Diagnostics market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of industrial activities. However, the low awareness of personalized medicine diagnostics in developing countries could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Personalized Medicine Diagnostics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Personalized Medicine Diagnostics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux SA, Illumina Inc., and Roche Holding AG.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are 20/20 GeneSystems Inc., Accumetrics Inc., AdvanDx Inc., Affymetrix Inc., Almac Group Ltd., AltheaDx Inc., Ambry Genetics Corp., Amgen Inc., Arrayit Corp., AssureRx Health Inc., Autogenomics Inc., BG Medicine Inc., Biocare Medical LLC, Biocartis SA, Biocept Inc., BioCurex Inc., Biodesix Inc., Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc., CombiMatrix Corp., Corgenix Medical Corp., DxTerity Diagnostics Inc., EnzoBiochem Inc., Epigenomics AG, Euroimmun AG, GE Healthcare, Genomic Health Inc., Interleukin Genetics Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Knome Inc., Lab21 Ltd., Life Technologies Corp., MDxHealth SA, Myriad Genetics Inc., Nanosphere Inc., Pathway Genomics Corp., Power3 Medical Products Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Response Genetics Inc., Rosetta Genomics Ltd., Sequenom Inc., Trovagene Inc., Vermillion Inc., and Viracor-IBT Laboratories Inc..

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

