Global Pest Control Market Expected to Reach USD 32.8 Billion by 2028, Fueled by Increasing Urbanization and Health Awareness

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2023 -- A recent research report by MarketsandMarkets reveals significant growth projections for the global pest control market. The market is expected to surge from an estimated $24.9 billion in 2023 to a substantial $32.8 billion by 2028, reflecting a robust CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The comprehensive study delves into various factors propelling the demand for pest control products and services, aligning with the evolving needs and priorities of individuals, businesses, and industries.



Key Findings:



Residential Segment Dominates:



The residential segment holds the largest market share, emphasizing the vital role of pest control products in maintaining a safe and comfortable living environment. Products designed to address common household pests, including insects and rodents, contribute to the expanding utilization of pest control in residential areas.



Insects Lead in Pest Control:



Insects constitute the largest share of the market, driven by increasing urbanization and climate change, which elevate the global insect population. The need for pest management, especially for bedbugs, cockroaches, mosquitoes, and flies, is on the rise due to their irritation to humans, livestock, and potential disease vectors.



Sprays Dominate Application Methods:



The spray segment commands the largest market share in terms of application methods. Sprays, with their high demand for liquid chemical formulations, offer a quick and convenient way to apply pest control solutions. The uniform distribution of chemicals over the target area enhances the effectiveness of treatment.



Chemical Control Holds Major Share:



The chemical control method leads the market due to its quick action, effectiveness, low cost, simplicity of application, and stability. Chemical pesticides provide rapid control of pest populations, making them preferred for immediate threats, outbreaks, or infestations.



North America Tops Market Regionally:



North America emerges as the largest market region, driven by growing awareness and adoption of sustainable pest control practices. Stringent regulations in industries like food production, hospitality, and healthcare, coupled with advancements in pest control technologies, contribute to the market's substantial growth in the region.



Key Players:



Prominent players in the global pest control market include Bayer AG, Corteva Agriscience, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta AG, Rentokil Initial plc, Anticimex, Rollins, Inc., ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd., Ecolab Inc., FMC Corporation, De Sangosse, Bell Laboratories, PelGar International, and Fort Products Limited.



