Global Pesticides Market Revenue Is Expected to Reach USD 16.2 Billion by 2016: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- According to Transparency Market Research, “Pesticides Market: India, China And Japan Transparency Market Research Industry Analysis, Size, Share & Forecast (2009 – 2016)” India, China and Japan pesticide market revenue (collective) reached USD 11.7 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 16.2 billion by 2016, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2011 to 2016. Japan is expected to be the second largest pesticide market after China by 2016.



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Based on type of Pest control, the pesticides market is segmented into herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and other pesticides that include nematicides, fumigants and other miscellaneous conventional pesticides, and other chemicals used as pesticides such as sulfur, oil, and sulfuric acid. The pesticides market is highly dynamic with a large number of pesticides products available for use in crop protection.



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The India pesticides market is highly dynamic as price remains the foremost criterion for the adoption of pesticide. Moreover, lower level of mechanization of farming activities results in higher utilization of manual and traditional pest control methods, which interns lowers the pesticide adoption in India. Unlike China, the insecticides segment is the largest pesticide segment both in terms of volume and value.



The China pesticides market is the largest among the three Asian markets, both in terms of revenue and volume consumption. The Herbicides segment is the highest contributor towards the China pesticides market and volume consumption and will continue to be the largest segment in China pesticide market throughout the forecast period. The Fruits, vegetables and nuts crop segment was the largest consumer of pesticides and will remain so in coming years.



Increasing urbanization has resulted in faster erosion of arable land in Japan. However, increasing demand for food requires higher yield of crop per hectare. To meet the demand, farmers have started using larger volumes of pest control chemicals, resulting into a faster growth of pesticides.



This report is an effort to identify factors, which will be the driving force behind the India, China and Japan pesticides market and its sub-markets over the next five years. The report provides extensive analysis of the pesticide industry, current market trends for better understanding of the pesticides market. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the India, China and Japan pesticide market on the basis of:



Pesticides Types

- Hebrides

- Insecticides

- Fungicides

- Others



Crops

- Cereals

- Fruits, Vegetables and Nuts

- Corn

- Soybean

- Cotton

- Rice

- Others



Countries Covered

- China

- Japan

- India



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