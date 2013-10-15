Global Pet Care Market - Global Forecast, Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis (2010 - 2017): At Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The market for pet care is witnessing a steady growth rate as the ownership of pets is rising among middle class population. Dog food and cat food are the major categories in the pet food industry. Spending on pet foods and related products is gaining pace in emerging countries like India, Brazil among others, leading to the overall growth of pet care market.



Browse Full Report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pet-care-market.html



The report contains the global scenario of Pet Care market discussing detailed overview and market figures. The research report analyses the industry growth rate, industry capacity, and industry structure. The report analyses the historical data and forecasts the Pet Care market size, production forecasts along with key factors driving and restraining the market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports On Food & Beverages Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/food-beverages-market-reports-4.html



Browse Market Research Blog: http://businessindustryresearch.wordpress.com



About us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Contact Us



Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com