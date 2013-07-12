Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Pet Food Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

TechNavio's Analysts forecast the Global Pet Food market to grow at a CAGR of 6.35 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in urbanization which has increased the purchasing power of people. The Global Pet Food market has also been witnessing a rise in the number of nuclear families. However, health issues faced by pets often restrict people from keeping pets in their homes and could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Pet Food Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Pet Food in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Colgate-Palmolive Co., Del Monte Corp., Mars, Inc., Nestle S.A., and Procter and Gamble Co.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Agrolimen SA, Mogiana Alimentos SA, Nutriara Almentos Ltda, Partner in Pet Food, Total Alimentos SA, and Unicharm Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



