Global Pet Food Market: Trends & Opportunities 2014-19 :: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The report titled “Global Pet Food Market: Trends & Opportunities (2014-2019)“ provides an insight into the market dynamics and various trends and opportunities associated with the global pet food market. The report gives a detail insight into market growth and pet food sales over the past five years. It further captures the global share based on regional analysis, type of food, retail channel and type of companion animal. It also includes the changing trend in the global pet food market. The report also discusses about domestic market of United States which is the largest contributor in the global pet food market, Australia and New Zealand.



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The report concludes with a brief discussion of major factors driving the global pet food market and profiles major players including Purina, Del Monte, Mars and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.



Geographical Coverage



Global

United States

Australia

New Zealand



Company Coverage



Nestle Purina

Mars

Hill’s Pet Nutrition

Del Monte



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Executive Summary

Today it is significant that dogs, cats, and other domesticated animals are providing psychological and physiological benefit in human life. Whether it is a cat, dog, or other pet, domesticated animals are interwoven into the social and emotional fabric of individuals and families lives.



The global pet industry has undergone drastic change over the past decades. The industry became commercialized in 1860 with the invention of first dog biscuit in England, and since then it has witnessed many changes and trends. Pet food, one of the major segments of pet industry, has grown significantly over the years and currently the pet food industry is growing at a moderate pace.



One of the major factors contributing to the growth of pet food market is humanization of pets leading to stronger bond between pets and humans. Today the owners consider their pet a member of the family and like family members, owners have become more concerned about the health and well being of their pets. The growing bond between humans and animals and growing pet health concern amongst owners would continue to drive the pet food sales and demand in the pet food industry.



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