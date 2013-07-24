Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Phablets Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Phablet market to grow at a CAGR of 26.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of phablets in the emerging markets. The Global Phablet market has also been witnessing an increased R&D spending. However, high production costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Phablet Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Phablet market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendor dominating this space is Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Apple Inc., Google Inc., HTC Corp., LG Electronics Inc., and Sony Mobile Communications AB.

