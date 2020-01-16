Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2018-2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- The latest report on "Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024." The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024. In 2016, it was worth USD 1.9 billion, and it is anticipated to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2024.



Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market: Industry Insights



A method used to manufacture or process raw material without interruption is called continuous manufacturing or flow production. Continuous manufacturing is contrasted with batch production. Pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing technology reduces manual intervention due to controlled units that provide a high level of automation. These units operate 24 hours per day, seven days per week with rare maintenance shutdowns, thus increasing and utilizing the production capacity and profitability. This technology helps in reducing inconsistency; higher yields; increased profitability; and lower manufacturing and equipment cost.



Utilization of Product Capacity in the Continuous Manufacturing is Driving the Growth of the Market Significantly



Productive capacity is the maximum possible output of an economy. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), no agreed-upon definition of maximum output exists. Hence utilization of production capacity in continuous manufacturing is driving the growth of the market significantly. This manufacturing technology provides a better way of manufacturing drug products that save time, improve quality, create more flexibility in production quantities, reduce required production and the material that is to be developed this may turn into the additional positive factor driving the demand growth.



Moreover, FDA has developed a program on the advancement of emerging technology applications to modernize pharmaceutical manufacturing base and frequent discussion with the agency before the implementation of manufacturing technology. However, the high implementation cost of automated units for continuous manufacturing is likely to restrain the growth of the market. The Merger and acquisition and joint venture among the leading player will bring more opportunities to this market.



Europe is Expected to be the Largest Market for Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Followed by Asia-Pacific



Europe is expected to be the largest market for Pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing followed by Asia-Pacific. The demand for advanced technology is high and the presence of many contract manufacturing organizations has boosted the market in the region. The U.K. and Germany are the leading revenue-generating countries in this region. The growth in the Asia Pacific is mainly driven by China and India, due to the presence of a number of contract manufacturing companies. Growing suitability of technologically advanced continuous manufacturing and rising awareness about the advantages of technology, China is considered to be the largest market in this region.



Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market: Segmentation



The report on the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market covers segments such as distribution channel, application type, and end-user. On the basis of the distribution channels, the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is categorized into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. On the basis of application type, the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is categorized into the active pharmaceutical ingredients, dry powders, and biologics. On the basis of end-user, the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is categorized into pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations.



