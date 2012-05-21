Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Industry..



Growing economic concerns in the later part of 2011 in Europe and North America motivated organizations to rethink about their growth prospects for 2012. According to a World Bank projection in January 2012, world economic growth will be truncated to 2.5% in 2012 and 3.1% in 2013, as compared with a projection of 3.6% in June 2011, following the financial turmoil in Europe and weak growth prospects in emerging nations.



ReportReserve survey results demonstrate that respondents’ optimism of revenue growth expectations increased in 2011 by six percentage points, as compared with 2010. Additionally, respondents who expect an increase in growth have declined in 2012 by 9 percentage points as compared with 2011. This relative decrease in growth optimism may be seen as a reflection of financial performances of prominent pharmaceutical companies in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2011 (Q4 2011).



Reasons to buy



- Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2012 and understand business confidence to take informed business decisions.

- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.

- Uncover key challenges and opportunities and identify key actions required to maintain and win buyer business.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and direction of spend in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer’s changing needs.



For further information please contact pallavi.singh@reportreserve.com