Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2013-2014 Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies: MarketResearchReports.biz

“Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry” is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how pharmaceutical industry companies' media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable). This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global pharmaceutical industry suppliers and how spending by global pharmaceutical industry suppliers will change, providing an insight into global marketing behaviour. In addition, the report identifies future growth of global pharmaceutical industry buyers and suppliers and MandA activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes.”



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global pharmaceutical industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global pharmaceutical industry suppliers' media spend, marketing and sales strategies, and practices and business planning within the global pharmaceutical industry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within the global pharmaceutical industry. The report also identifies global pharmaceutical industry buyers' and suppliers' future growth, MandA and investment expectations. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global pharmaceutical industry



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



The average size of the annual marketing budget of global pharmaceutical industry supplier respondents stood at US$4.2 million in 2012, a figure that decreased to US$2.6 million in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



In the process of choosing marketing agencies, the 'ability to target specific audience niches', 'strategic and tactical consulting', and the 'ability to generate leads or setup customer meetings' are considered the most important factors by global pharmaceutical industry suppliers.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading pharmaceutical industry companies. This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of the industry outlook and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013-2014. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable). Furthermore, the report reveals the current size of pharmaceutical industry suppliers' marketing and advertising budgets and how expenditure by industry suppliers will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior. This report identifies the key marketing aims of organizations and the sales strategies companies will adopt in order to adapt to market conditions in 2013. Additionally, this chapter also aims to identify key amendments to marketing agencies that aid business generation, respondents' criteria for marketing agency selection, and attitudes towards marketing and sales.



