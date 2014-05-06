Global Pharmaceuticals Improves on-Time Delivery Rates Due to Ultriva Solution

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Ultriva’s cloud-based Lean Factory Management (LFM) solution was chosen by a successful global biotech/pharmaceutical company. LFM helped the pharmaceutical manufacturing services group gain control of its sterile equipment inventory by establishing a series of interconnected material replenishment loops between manufacturing usage and supply locations.



The pharmaceutical company’s process manufacturing operation depends upon a vast array of sterile equipment that must be cleaned, dried, sterilized, stocked, and monitored by item number and expiration date. Before implementing Ultriva, the pharmaceutical company’s manufacturing services team had no way to track and control equipment inventory across the production, cleaning, and restocking loop.



Ultriva’s solution helped the pharmaceutical company to determine the amount of sterile equipment inventory in each replenishment loop based on actual consumption history. Additionally, a barcode labeling process was implemented to track usage by location and item number. When production scanned the barcoded sterile equipment item labels, a pull-based replenishment signal is automatically sent to material coordinators to pick-up unsterile equipment and replenish with sterile units.



Ultriva was chosen because it could automatically trigger material replenishment signals on consumption, track sterile equipment inventory by printing and scanning barcode labels, and provide usage metrics and analytics.



This was all made visible for the first time by an intuitive, easily navigated, browser-based solution. The entire application is automated through tablet devices on movable stations; enabling complete mobility throughout GBPL’s manufacturing plant. Within 60 days of deploying Ultriva, the pharmaceutical company’s manufacturing services team improved on-time delivery rates from 62% to 82%, eliminated stock-outs, and continues to make strides towards improving on-time delivery and employee productivity.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E (End to End) Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495