Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Infiniti Research TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Pharmaceuticals market to grow at a CAGR of 7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rising demand of drugs in the emerging markets. The Global Pharmaceuticals market has also been witnessing a paradigm shift towards biologic drugs. However, the patent expiration of top-selling drugs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Pharmaceuticals Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Pharmaceuticals market landscape by Chemical Properties, by Commercialization, by Legal Consideration, and by Therapeutic Area, and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Roche Holding Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Abbott Laboratories Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc., Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Celgene Corp., Cephalon Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Forest Laboratories Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Hospira Inc., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Mylan Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Schering-Plough Corp., Shire plc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical, and UCB S.A.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/global-pharmaceuticals-market-2011-2015-report-555794