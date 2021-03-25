Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- Pharmacovigilance Market: Overview



The increasing occurrence of adverse drug reaction (ADR) and the rising policies implemented by governments on drug safety regulations globally will fuel the growth of the global pharmacovigilance market. The market for pharmacovigilance has been growing in leaps and bounds owing to the increasing aging population, raising the introduction of new drugs. Furthermore, health regulatory authorities including EMEA and the U.S. FDA are pressurizing on submission of data through electronic mediums. This will also positively impact the growth of the global pharmacovigilance market.



This report presents quantitative information sets and elaborates upon the market dynamics such as the future prospects, drivers, and challenges. The competitive analysis tools such as attractive investment proposition have also been employed in order to present an accurate understanding of the overall market. The top regional segment driving the growth of the global pharmacovigilance market also forms a key part of this study.



In the competitive landscape section of the report, the main sustainability strategies implemented by the leading players and their impact on the development of the market have also been presented. The key market regulating factors have also been detailed under this study. Key monitoring tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's five forces analysis have also been utilized in order to provide a detailed understanding of the competition present in the overall pharmacovigilance market.



Pharmacovigilance Market: Drivers and Restraints



The increasing awareness amongst individuals on the safe utilization of medical interventions and medicines is amongst the key factors providing impetus to the development of the pharmacovigilance market. In addition, the rising count of national pharmacovigilance centers worldwide is positively impacting the growth of the overall market for pharmacovigilance. These centers are increasing awareness regarding safety of drugs amongst individuals, hence catapulting demand for pharmacovigilance.



On the other hand, the huge risk of data security and increasing perception on benefits or harmful effects of various drugs are amongst the key factors restraining the development of the market. In addition, the trend of web-based sales and drug information and the lack of skilled professionals may negatively impact the growth of the global pharmacovigilance market.



Pharmacovigilance Market: Region-wise Outlook



On the basis of geography, the global pharmacovigilance market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the North America pharmacovigilance market held a significant share in the past owing to the rising mortality rate in this region because of increasing occurrence rate of ADRS and the growing concern on patients about the efficacy and safety of pharmaceutical products.



However, Asia Pacific is predicted to emerge as the most lucrative region in the market in the coming years. This is due to the rising demand for strict regulations on healthcare in Asia Pacific and the large pool of patients within this region. In addition, the growing need for effective pharmacovigilance services owing to the increasing count of clinical trials taking place in a number of Asia Pacific nations will also boost the development of the overall market.



Key players Mentioned in the Report are:



The top players in this market are Clinquest Group B.V., Accenture, Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions, iMED Global Corporation, Covance, Inc. ICON, Plc, inVentiv Health, Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC, Parexel International Corporation, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, Sanofi , Wipro Limited, and Synowledge LLC, among others.