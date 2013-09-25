Global Phosphoric Fertilizer Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Phosphoric fertilizers are manufactured by adding acid to ground or pulverized phosphate rock. Phosphate (SSP) is produced by employing sulfuric acid to chemically extract phosphate from phosphate rock. Organic phosphorus fertilizer has also been discovered in animal remains or in composted animal manure .Unrefined rock phosphate is also used as organic fertilizer, but it can take a number of years by plants to split it down enough for plants to access the nutrients.



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The main driver for phosphorous fertilizer market is the agriculture industry. Plants need phosphorous for cell division, growth, photosynthesis, and nuclear formation. Phosphorous compounds transfer and store energy in plants. Hence most crops require significant amount of phosphorous during early stages of growth as deficiency of phosphorous leads to stunting, purpling, or browning on lower leaves or base stem of plants. However heavy doses of phosphorus fertilizer have no considerable result on roots, as most of the phosphorus utilized ends up getting washed away by rain before the plants can benefit from it. Excess use of phosphorus fertilizer is a serious threat to water quality because it enters waterways through the storm drains. Phosphorus can also flourish unwanted aquatic plants and green algae that exhaust oxygen in water. Low water oxygen levels kills fish and other aquatic animals. Low oxygen levels in water also increases the cost of drinking water purification. Hence, U.S. has banned the use of phosphor in fertilizers.



Asia Pacific is leading consumer of phosphorous fertilizer followed by Europe and North America. Some of the leading manufacturers in phosphoric fertilizer market are Foskor, Yara International ASA, Omnia, Sasol Nitro, Ma'aden Phosphate Company and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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