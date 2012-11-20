Global Photoelectric Sensor Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Photoelectric Sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 1.87 percent over the period 211-215. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing focus on automation. The Global Photoelectric Sensor market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of photoelectric sensors in Defense and IT sectors. However, the recession in the economy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Photoelectric Sensor Market 211-215, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Photoelectric Sensor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Banner Engineering Corp., ifm Efector Inc., OMRON Corp., and Sick AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Balluff GmbH, Baumer Electric, Pepperl+Fuchs, and Schneider Electric S.A.



