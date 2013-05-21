Global Photonic Crystals Market -Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Photonic crystals are elements that impact the motion of photons. These crystals usually have optical nanostructures. Similar to the periodicity of semiconductor crystals that impact the flow of electrons, photonic crystals impact the flow of photons. They are found naturally and aggressive research has been carried out in order to acquire the varied benefits of the properties it possesses.



The market is segmented based on applications that comprise of displays, optical fibers, LEDs, discrete and integrated optical components, image sensors, solar and PV cells, lasers and super continuum sources, and biosources. Photonic crystals have many applications, some of which in demand are utilization of photonic crystals in manufacturing of thin-film optics with applications that may require some high or low reflection coatings over lenses or mirrors.



Photonic crystals of high dimensions are finding applications in applied and fundamental research while photonic crystals with two dimensions are finding applications mostly in commercial fields. The growing demand for photonic crystals amongst various industries is primarily driving the market.



Some of the major players in this field include Opalux, Corning Incorporated, Epistar, Fianium, Furukawa Electric, Luxtaltek Corporation, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), Sandia aand Lockheed Martin, L.P. (HP Labs), ICX Photonics, LG Innotek, Luminus Devices Inc., Microcontinuum and Lightwave Power, NEC Corporation, Advanced Photonic Crystals (APC), Micron Technology, Philips Lumileds Lighting Company, Photonic Lattice Inc., Panasonic, Canon Kabushiki Kaisha (Canon), TDK Corporation, Xerox Corporation, NeoPhotonics, NKT Photonics, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, OmniGuide, Obducat, Samsung LLC, Photeon Technologies GmbH, Rohm Co., Ltd, SRU Biosystems, and Agilent Technologies.



