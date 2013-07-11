Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Photonic IC Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Photonic IC market to grow at a CAGR of 27.7 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the reducing cost of optical packages. The Global Photonic IC market has also been witnessing increased R and D spending on photonic ICs. However, the lack of proper technology standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Photonic IC Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Photonic IC market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include are Infinera Corp., Kotura Corp., Luxtera Inc., and OneChip Photonics Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Agilent Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, Cyoptics, Emcore Corp., Finisar Corp., JDS Uniphase Corp, Kaiam Corp., Neophotonics Corp., and TE Connectivity.

