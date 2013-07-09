Global Photonic Integrated Circuit Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- A photonic integrated circuit or PIC is a device that integrates a number of photonic functions and is analogous to an electronic integrated circuit. PIC is a breakthrough technology as it uses photons as a data carrier rather than electrons. As light travels at a high speed, photonic integrated technology is extensively used for transferring huge amount of data at high speed. Hence, PIC technology based products are largely used in optical fiber communication.



The photonic integrated circuit market is growing at a phenomenal rate due to the significant improvements in power consumption, system size, reliability, and cost. The development in silicon photonic technology has helped in enabling large scale manufacturing of PIC products at low cost.



Also, most players are developing monolithically integrated InP (Indium Phosphide) based photonic integrated circuits that can integrate more than 600 components in a single chip. Thus, there is increasing competition as players are trying to produce PIC based products at low cost.



Currently, North America is the largest market for PIC based products owing to the increasing applications of optical fibers in datacenters and WAN. North America holds more than 40% share of the overall PIC market; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a market leader in the coming years growing at a CAGR of about 35% due to the prolific growth in datacenters and access network in the region. Europe ranks second in the market for PIC products. Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest player in access network applications of optical fiber communication.



Some of the major players in the photonic integrated circuit market include Agilent Technologies, Aifotec AG, Alcatel-Lucent, Avago Technologies, Infinera Corporation, Ciena Corporation, NeoPhotonics Corporation, Emcore Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, Intel Corporation, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Enablence Technologies, KAIAM Corporation, Luxtera, CyOptics, Oclaro, OneChip Photonics, and TE Connectivity.



