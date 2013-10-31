Global Photonics Market - Forecast, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Scenario, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Photonics is the technology or area of study that involves the study of different forms of radiant energy whose unit is photon. The electronic applications use the electron, whereas the photonic applications use photons. At present, the photonics market is growing at a rapid pace compared to other high-tech industries in the world. Photonics are used in spy and weather satellites, optical imaging and optical communication. Optical imaging includes night vision, flat screen display and CCD video cameras, whereas optical communications include lasers, holography, fiber optics and infrared links.



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The electronic industry has witnessed high growth in the last two decades but it has reached its speed limit. The speed of light is 10 times faster than the speed of electricity.



The rising demand for fast speed has generated the need for photon based systems, thus driving the growth of the photonics market. Photonics finds application in different fields such as medical technology, production technology, lighting, optical components and defense photonics. Although photonics-enabled technologies are growing rapidly, the shortage of skilled manpower is inhibiting the growth of this field.



The photonics market has a huge potential as it supports a large number of jobs. In Europe more than 5000 small and medium enterprises and research institutes require skilled manpower for the photonics market. Germany is the leading market after France and UK and it accounts for about 20% of the European photonics market.



Some of the key players of the photonics market are JDSU, Ciena, Alcatel-Lucent, Mobile Detect, Neptec Design, Picarro, Lumenera, Montrose Technologies, XYZ RGB, BTI Photonics, OZ Optics and Optiwave, among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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