Global Phthalimide Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends Until 2029

In this Phthalimide market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:



History Year: 2014 - 2018

Base Year: 2014

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029



The Phthalimide market report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)



Phthalimide Market: Segmentation



The global phthalimide market has been segmented by: Type



Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade



The global phthalimide market has been segmented by: Application



Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Agriculture

Others



Prominent Phthalimide market players covered in the report contain:



Lanxess, Triveni Chemicals, Brahma Scientific, Neuchatel Chemie Specialities, SLN Pharmachem, Ishita Industries among others.



The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Phthalimide market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Phthalimide market vendor in an in-depth manner.



