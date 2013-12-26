Global Phthalmology Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019: Now at Market Research Reports.BiZ

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Ophthalmology Therapeutics In Major Developed Markets To 2019” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Market Research has released its pharma research, "Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - New Drug Approvals and Promising Pipeline to Trigger Shift in Treatment Paradigm to Combination Therapies", which provides insights into two therapeutic indications in ophthalmology in Top Eight Markets of the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the therapeutic indications of ophthalmology, namely glaucoma and Dry Eye Syndrome (DES). The report provides an estimation of market size for 2012, along with market forecast until 2019. It also covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, treatment patterns, in-depth analysis of the pipeline, and deal analysis for these two ophthalmology indications.
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Scope
Disease overview and treatment usage patterns
Market size and forecast for glaucoma and DES in Top Eight Markets (the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada) from 2012 to 2019
Major marketed products for the indications types covered
In-depth pipeline analysis for glaucoma and DES
Key drivers and restraints that have had and are expected to have a significant impact upon the market
Table of Content
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Markets is Expected to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2019, with Growth of 7.6%
2.2 Moderate Pipeline with Promising Drugs in Late Stages of Development could Drive Market Expectations
3 Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Markets – Introduction
3.1 Dry Eye Syndrome
3.1.1 Classification
3.1.2 Symptoms
3.1.3 Etiology
3.1.4 Pathophysiology
3.1.5 Diagnosis
3.1.6 Epidemiology
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4 Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Markets – Marketed Products (Global)
4.1 Dry Eye Syndrome
4.2 Glaucoma
4.3 Key Marketed Products
4.3.1 Restasis
4.3.2 Systane
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