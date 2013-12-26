Global Phthalmology Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019: Now at Market Research Reports.BiZ

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Market Research has released its pharma research, "Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Developed Markets to 2019 - New Drug Approvals and Promising Pipeline to Trigger Shift in Treatment Paradigm to Combination Therapies", which provides insights into two therapeutic indications in ophthalmology in Top Eight Markets of the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the therapeutic indications of ophthalmology, namely glaucoma and Dry Eye Syndrome (DES). The report provides an estimation of market size for 2012, along with market forecast until 2019. It also covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, treatment patterns, in-depth analysis of the pipeline, and deal analysis for these two ophthalmology indications.



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/ophthalmology-therapeutics-in-major-developed-markets-to-2019-new-drug-approvals-and-promising-pipeline-to-trigger-shift-in-treatment-paradigm-to-combination-therapies



Scope



Disease overview and treatment usage patterns

Market size and forecast for glaucoma and DES in Top Eight Markets (the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and Canada) from 2012 to 2019

Major marketed products for the indications types covered

In-depth pipeline analysis for glaucoma and DES

Key drivers and restraints that have had and are expected to have a significant impact upon the market



Table of Content



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Markets is Expected to Reach $6.1 Billion by 2019, with Growth of 7.6%

2.2 Moderate Pipeline with Promising Drugs in Late Stages of Development could Drive Market Expectations



3 Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Markets – Introduction

3.1 Dry Eye Syndrome

3.1.1 Classification

3.1.2 Symptoms

3.1.3 Etiology

3.1.4 Pathophysiology

3.1.5 Diagnosis

3.1.6 Epidemiology



To Get Free Dowload Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/180092



4 Ophthalmology Therapeutics in Major Markets – Marketed Products (Global)

4.1 Dry Eye Syndrome

4.2 Glaucoma

4.3 Key Marketed Products

4.3.1 Restasis

4.3.2 Systane



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs; our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact



M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://marketresearchreportsbiz.blogspot.com/