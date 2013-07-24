Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Pico Projectors Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

TechNavios analysts forecast the Global Pico Projectors market to grow at a CAGR of 32.7 percent over the period 20122016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing integration of pico projectors in mobile handsets. The Global Pico Projectors market has also been witnessing increasing adoption of embedded pico projectors. However, limited features in pico projectors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavios report, the Global Pico Projectors Market 20122016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Pico Projectors market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include 3M Co., MicroVision Inc., Optoma Corp., Syndiant Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are AAXA Technologies Inc., Acer Inc., Aiptek Inc., bTendo Ltd., Greenlight Optics LLC., Lemoptix SA., Light Blue Optics Ltd., Luminus Device Inc., Maradin Ltd., Mezmeriz Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Opus Microsystems Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and WowWee Group Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

Companies Mentioned



