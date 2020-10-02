Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Global Pipe Coating Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report focused on market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Pipe Coating Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2020-2024 along with industry size estimates are explained.



Global Pipe Coating market size will increase to 13600 Million US$ by 2025, from 8740 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period



Pipe coatings are applied to protect the pipelines from corrosion, increase its shelf-life, maintain its flow, and to ensure the clean product delivery. There are four major types of pipe coatings, namely, thermoplastic, fusion bonded epoxy, metal, and concrete weight pipe coatings etc.



A Pipe coating is a cost effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines' integrity. This coating provides a constant protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging effects of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most reliable corrosion prevention methods used by industries today.



The prominent players in the global Pipe Coating market are:



Akzonobel, BASF SE, LyondellBasell, Arkema, The DOW Chemical Company, Dupont, Covestro AG, PPG Industries, Valspar, 3M, Axalta Coating Systems, Celanese Corporation, Nippon Paint, Wasco Energy Group of Companies, The Bayou Companies



Pipe Coating Market segment by Types:



Thermoplastic Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Metal Coatings

Concrete Weight Coatings

Polyurea Coatings

Others



Pipe Coating Market segment by Applications:

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Chemical Processing

Municipal Water Supply

Others



Report Coverage



North America is the largest consumption of Pipe Coating, with a sales market share nearly 27.00% in 2015.



The second place is Middle East and Africa; following North America with the sales market share over 20.30% in 2015. Europe and China are another important consumption market of Pipe Coating.



As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Pipe Coating market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR.



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.



Furthermore, Global Pipe Coating Market following points are involved along with a detailed study of each point: –



Manufacture Analysis — Generation of this Global Pipe Coating Industry is tested about applications, types, and regions with price analysis of players that are covered.



Sales & Revenue Assessment — Revenue, sales are planned for this Pipe Coating market, including with various essentials along yet another facet is assessed in this section for foremost regions.



Supply and Effectiveness — In continuation using earnings, this section studies consumption, and global Pipe Coating market. This area also sheds light on the variance between ingestion and distribution. Export and Pipe Coating significance data are provided in this part.



Competitors — In this section, key players have been studied depending on product portfolio, their Pipe Coating market company profile, volume, price, price, and earnings.



Investigations and Analysis — Pipe Coating market analysis aside from business, the information, and supply, contact information from manufacturers, consumers and providers can also be presented. Additionally, a feasibility study to asset and SWOT analysis for endeavors have been contained.



