After facing uncertainties of demand forecasts, the global LNG industry (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-planned-lng-industry-outlook-to-2020-planned-lng-projects-witnessing-construction-progress-with-boost-in-investor-confidence-report.html)is now gaining confidence. Most of the LNG companies and investors are optimistic about the industry growth in medium to long term future. Accordingly, most liquefaction and regasification projects will witness progress in 2012 and 2013.



Six new liquefaction markets and 21 new regasification markets are set to enter global LNG trading over the decade. Further, 24 countries with active operations are also planning to expand their LNG infrastructure. Accordingly, the planned investments, global trade volumes and revenues will increase robustly over the decade.



However, not all the planned projects are profitable in terms of investments and contracting LNG. Few markets in Europe and South Central America continue to face lower demand in short term. Similarly, some liquefaction projects in Africa continue to face tough challenges for realization. Further, the US liquefaction plants received approvals from FERC but still have not secured feed gas supplies. Buy Copy of This Report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=132993&type=S



Feasibility of commencement of all planned LNG terminals along with their expected and scheduled start ups, current status, capital investment needed by project are discussed in detail. Key factors that can impact the investment decisions along with the detailed outlook of each LNG market to 2020 are discussed in the report. Further, impact of Chinese and European shale, Japan nuclear outage, North American LNG exports, increased Asian demand are also discussed in detail. In addition, business strategies and planned investment details of top 10 LNG companies are also discussed in the report.



