Global Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook, 2013 Â?? Details of All Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook, 2013 Details of All Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines market report to its offering

Global Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook, 2013 Details of All Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines



Summary



Global Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook, 2013 Details of All Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines, is a report from GlobalData that offers comprehensive information on the global planned oil and gas pipeline industry. It provides in-depth information on all major, planned crude oil, petroleum product and natural gas trunk pipelines. The report also provides comparison of pipeline companies, countries and regions across the globe.



Scope



- The report provides detailed information and analysis on all planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines by regions and countries across the globe

- Its scope includes information on planned pipelines with details of operator, start point, end point, length, diameter and capacities

- Information on planned pipelines is provided in countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America and South and Central America

- Complete information on key pipeline companies and competitive scenario in the global and regional planned pipeline markets

- Comparison of key countries in every region based on planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipeline length

- Analysis of the operations of major pipeline companies including OAO Gazprom, Sonatrach SPA and China National Petroleum Corporation



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Identify prospective investment targets through a comprehensive update and discussion on upcoming pipelines across the globe

- Find the most attractive investment destination(s) for your business by comparing regional pipeline industries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and South and Central America

- Decide on market entry strategies in specific markets with the help of an up-to-date review of pipeline length, diameter, capacity and operator details for several planned pipelines spanning across all regions globally

- Benchmark yourself against major pipeline companies globally by leveraging on our detailed company analysis

- Gain insights into the strengths and weaknesses of your competitors based on comparison of key pipeline companies globally and regionally.



Companies Mentioned



OAO Gazprom

Sonatrach SPA

China National Petroleum Corporation



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/104839/global-planned-oil-and-gas-pipelines-industry-outlook-2013-details-of-all-planned-crude-oil-petroleum-products-and-natural-gas-pipelines.html