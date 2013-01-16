Global Plant Asset Management Market to Reach US$3.35 Billion by 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Plant Asset Management market to reach US$3.35 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for cost reduction. The Global Plant Asset Management market has also been witnessing the development of application-specific solutions. However, the complexities involved in the installation process could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Plant Asset Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Plant Asset Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Some of the major vendors dominating this market space include Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd, Rockwell Automation Inc., GE Energy, Invensys plc, Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Inc., and Endress+Hauser AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To know more about this reports, please visit @ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-plant-asset-management-market-2012-2016-report.html



Contact: sales@researchmoz.us for further information.