Global Plant-Based Protein Market to Hit USD 16.2 Billion by 2028 with Increase in New Product Launch

Proteins are major functional and structural components of all body cells, and participate in virtually all biological processes. Proteins provide amino acids that are used to build and maintain bones, muscles and skin, and produce key molecules such as enzymes, hormones, neurotransmitters, and antibodies. Plant based protein sources include soy, wheat, Pea and other plant sources. Plant protein is low in saturated fat and cholesterol and is a good source of unsaturated fat, fibres, vitamins, and minerals. At present times, people have started to pay more attention to their diet and health since the coronavirus outbreak. The Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) accounted all plant-based sales during the third week of March, the beginning of most shutdowns in the U.S., were up 90% compared with the previous year, and still 27% higher a month later.



Plant-based protein is gaining acceptance owing to rising awareness about health, nutrition and negative environmental effects of modern industrial animal farming. Growing consumption of plant-based food due to presence of naturally occurring fibres, anti-inflammatory micronutrients, antioxidants, and lower calorie counts and increasing demand for high-protein content products is further likely to fuel the market growth.



In Feb 2020, Cargill introduced plant-based patty and ground products to expand protein options for foodservice and retail customers, including private label solutions. In the last five years, Cargill has invested $7 billion globally in animal protein as strategic investments in the alternative protein space. Through this expansion company is expected to offer inclusive approach to the future of protein – advancing both animal and alternative protein products to meet the expected 70% growth in global demand for protein.



The Plant-Based Protein market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, Plant-Based Protein producers in local as well as international market.



Global Plant-Based Protein market reports cover prominent players such Archer Daniels Midland Company , DSM, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company , Kerry Group , Cargill Inc., Glanbia plc., Wilmar International , Emsland Group , Puris , Cosucra Group, AMCO Proteins Company , Batory Foods , Roquette Freres , Ingredion Inc., Burcon Nutracience , Sotexpro, AGT Food & Ingredients , Beneo , Prolupin Gmbh , Aminola , Herblink Biotech Corporation , ET Chem , Shandong Jianyuan Group , The Greenlans LLC , Parabel , Corbion NV, Danone, Farbest Brands, Axiom Foods Inc. , NOW Foods , Tate & Lyle Plc, Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG, CHS Inc., and Other Prominent Players.



Market Segments

Global Plant-Based Protein Market Based on Source Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Soy

- Wheat

- Pea

- Others



Global Plant-Based Protein Market Based on Type (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Isolates

- Concentrates

- Textured



Global Plant-Based Protein Market Based on Form (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Dry

- Liquid



Global Plant-Based Protein Market Based on Applications (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- Foods and Beverage

- Animal Feed

- Nutrition and Health Supplements

- Pharmaceuticals



Global Plant-Based Protein Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028

- U.S.

- Canada



- Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



- Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



- Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2020-2028



Why should buy this report:

- To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Plant-Based Protein market

- To receive industry overview and future trends Plant-Based Protein market

- To analyse the Plant-Based Protein market drivers and challenges

- To get information on Plant-Based Protein market size value/revenue (US$ Mn) forecast till 2028

- Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in Plant-Based Protein industry



