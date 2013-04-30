Global Plant Design and Engineering Applications Market 2012-2016 - Plant Design and Engineering Applications Industry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis,Growth and Forecast to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Plant Design and Engineering Applications market to grow at a CAGR of 11.89 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the developing countries. The Global Plant Design and Engineering Applications market has also been witnessing the increasing development of cloud-based models. However, the need to increase interoperability could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Plant Design and Engineering Applications Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA, and APAC regions. It also covers the Global Plant Design and Engineering Applications market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.



The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The key vendors dominating this market space are AVEVA Group plc., Bentley Systems Inc., and Hexagon AB.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Autodesk Inc. and Tekla Corp.



