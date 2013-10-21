Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Plasma Display Panel Filter Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Plasma Display Panel Filter market to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of applications for plasma displays. The Global Plasma Display Panel Filter market has also been witnessing the increasing focus on R&D process by the vendors. However, the declining sales of plasma displays could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Plasma Display Panel Filter market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, the Americas, and the EMEA region; it also covers the Global Plasma Display Panel Filter market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this space include Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., LG Chemical Ltd., Samsung Corning Precision Materials Co. Ltd., SKC Haas Display Films, Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are JMT Glass.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., LG Chemical Ltd., Samsung Corning Precision Materials Co. Ltd., SKC Haas Display Films, Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd., JMT Glass.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144651/global-plasma-display-panel-filter-market-2012-2016.html



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