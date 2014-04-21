Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Plastic Additives Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering



About Plastic Additives

Plastic is an integral part of the modern lifestyle. The majority of plastic products are made with the help of plastic additives, which makes the end-products safer, cleaner, tougher, and colorful. Plastic additives are chemical substances that are added to a polymeric compound to process, modify or give it specific properties, which makes the end-products more useful. Plastic additives include property modifiers, property extenders, property stabilizers, and processing aids.



Analysts forecast the Global Plastic Additives market will grow at a CAGR of 4.98 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario, market size, and the growth prospects of the Global Plastic Additives market for the period 2013-2018. It presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top six vendors in the market. The report also provides data on the different segments of the Global Plastic Additives market, which are based on the following criteria: product, function, and geography.



In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Global Plastic Additives Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions



Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC



Key Vendors

Adeka Corp.

AkzoNobel NV

Albemarle Corp.

BASF SE

Chemtura Corp.

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors

Abu Dhabi Polymers Co. Ltd.

AEP Industries Inc.

A.G. Petzetakis SA

Alpla-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG

Amcor Ltd.

American Packaging Corp.

Arkema Inc.

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.

Bayer AG

Borealis AG

Boytek

Braskem SA

Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.

Chemiway Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Chemson Group

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec)

Daicel Corp.

Dow Chemical Co.

Eastman Chemical Co.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.

Equate Petrochemical Co.

Exxon Mobil Chemical Co.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Liansu Group Co. Ltd.

Lyondellbasell Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

National Petrochemical Co.

Natureworks LLC

North American Pipe Corp.

Nova Chemicals Corp.

Novamont SpA

Petrochina Co. Ltd.

Polyone Corp.

Qatar Chemical Co Ltd.

Rexam plc

Saudi Aramco

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Sigma Plastics Group

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Synbra Holding BV

Teijin Chemicals Ltd.

The Britton Group

Titan Chemicals Corp. Bhd.

Tosoh Corp.

Total Petrochemicals USA Inc.

USI Corp.



Key Market Driver

Increasing Consumption of Plastics.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge

Changing Environmental, Safety, and Health Regulations.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend

Replacing Conventional Materials by Plastics.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Adeka Corp.,AkzoNobel NV,Albemarle Corp.,BASF SE,Chemtura Corp.,Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. ,Abu Dhabi Polymers Co. Ltd. ,AEP IndustriesInc.,A.G. Petzetakis SA,Alpla-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG,Amcor Ltd.,American Packaging Corp.,Arkema Inc.,Asahi KaseiChemicals Corp.,Bayer AG,Borealis AG,Boytek,Braskem SA,Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.,Chemiway Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd.,ChemsonGroup,Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC,China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec),Daicel Corp.,Dow Chemical Co.,EastmanChemical Co.,E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.,Equate Petrochemical Co.,Exxon Mobil Chemical Co.,Formosa Plastics Corp.,INEOSGroup Holdings SA,Liansu Group Co. Ltd.,Lyondellbasell Industries,Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.,National Petrochemical Co.,Natureworks LLC,North American Pipe Corp.,Nova Chemicals Corp.,Novamont SpA,Petrochina Co. Ltd.,Polyone Corp.,Qatar Chemical CoLtd. ,Rexam plc,Saudi Aramco,Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC),Sigma Plastics Group,Solvay SA,Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.,SynbraHolding BV,Teijin Chemicals Ltd.,The Britton Group,Titan Chemicals Corp. Bhd.,Tosoh Corp.,Total Petrochemicals USA Inc.,USI Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153100/global-plastic-additives-market-2014-2018.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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