Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Sandlerresearch.org adds Global Plastic Additives Market 2014-2018 a new market research report in its store. End-users such as the Building and Construction industry are replacing concrete, wood, and steel with plastic as it helps them reduce building costs. Similarly, the Automobile industry is substituting steel and other metals with plastic as it makes vehicles lightweight and fuel efficient and it is also a low-cost product. Moreover, conventional packing materials such as paper and cardboard boxes are being replaced by plastic in the Packaging Industry as it provides end-users with more choice and cost-efficient alternatives.



According to the report, the Global Plastic Additives market is driven by several factors, one of which is increasing plastic consumption. Globalization, urbanization, increasing income levels, and growing application markets for plastic materials are some of the major factors driving plastic adoption and consumption.



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Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario, market size, and the growth prospects of the Global Plastic Additives market for the period 2013-2018. It presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top six vendors in the market. The report also provides data on the different segments of the Global Plastic Additives market, which are based on the following criteria: product, function, and geography.



In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Global Plastic Additives Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- Adeka Corp.

- AkzoNobel NV

- Albemarle Corp.

- BASF SE

- Chemtura Corp.

- Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors

- Abu Dhabi Polymers Co. Ltd.

- AEP Industries Inc.

- A.G. Petzetakis SA

- Alpla-Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG

- Amcor Ltd.

- American Packaging Corp.

- Arkema Inc.

- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.

- Bayer AG

- Borealis AG

- Boytek

- Braskem SA

- Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.

- Chemiway Maruzen Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

- Chemson Group

- Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

- China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec)

- Daicel Corp.

- Dow Chemical Co.

- Eastman Chemical Co.

- E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.

- Equate Petrochemical Co.

- Exxon Mobil Chemical Co.

- Formosa Plastics Corp.

- INEOS Group Holdings SA

- Liansu Group Co. Ltd.

- Lyondellbasell Industries

- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

- National Petrochemical Co.

- Natureworks LLC

- North American Pipe Corp.

- Nova Chemicals Corp.

- Novamont SpA

- Petrochina Co. Ltd.

- Polyone Corp.

- Qatar Chemical Co Ltd.

- Rexam plc

- Saudi Aramco

- Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

- Sigma Plastics Group

- Solvay SA

- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

- Synbra Holding BV

- Teijin Chemicals Ltd.

- The Britton Group

- Titan Chemicals Corp. Bhd.

- Tosoh Corp.

- Total Petrochemicals USA Inc.

- USI Corp.



Key Market Driver

- Increasing Consumption of Plastics.



Key Market Challenge

- Changing Environmental, Safety, and Health Regulations.



Key Market Trend

- Replacing Conventional Materials by Plastics.



Further, the report states that one of the major challenges is the changing environmental and health and safety regulations related to the standards of manufacturing and usage of plastic and plastic additives. Stringent regulations ensure a limited negative impact of plastics.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?