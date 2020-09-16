Global Plastic Additives Market Study, 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Plastic Additives Market Study Report and Market Model.



The global plastic additives market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region on account of strong demand in China. The Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 50% of the global consumption of plastic additives. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the plastic additives market owing to increasing demand mainly in China and India. North America and Western Europe together account for 30% of the global demand for plastic additives mainly due to strong automotive and packaging sectors. The growth of global plastic additives market is triggered amid growing building & construction activities and rising infrastructure development in emerging economies like China and India, increasing demand for plastic solutions in the automotive sector owing to reduce the weight of vehicles mainly in the U.S. and other developed countries, rising demand in packaging industry for household and industrial purposes due to changing lifestyle, improving living standards and globalization.



- Global Plastic Additives Market, By Type

- Antioxidants

- Antistatic Agents

- Chemical Blowing Agents

- Flame Retardants

- Heat Stabilizers

- Impact Modifiers

- Light Stabilizers

- Lubricants & Slip Additives

- Others

- Global Plastic Additives Market, By Application

- Automobile

- Electrical & Electronics

- Packaging

- Construction

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Plastic Additives Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Plastic Additives Market analysis for Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Types and Application

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



