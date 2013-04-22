Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Platform-as-a-Service Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Introduction to the market

PaaS is a cloud computing application development platform with a development tool hosted in the cloud and accessed through a browser. The cloud resources are deployed and managed by cloud service providers while end-users have the liberty to use the service on a pay-per-use basis. With the PaaS solution, developers can build web applications without installing any tools at their end and deploy applications without any specialized system administration skills. The PaaS solution offers facilities for application design, application development, testing, deployment, and hosting as well as application services such as team collaboration, web service and database integration, security, and storage.



Market overview

The Global Platform-as-a-Service market is expected to post a CAGR of 48.96 percent during the period 2012-2016. The market is expected to post revenue of US$6.45 billion in 2016 according to Global Platform-as-a-Service Market 2012-2016. PaaS has become an important component of the cloud computing architecture. Its rapid growth is having a positive impact on vendors providing PaaS solutions as well as on end-user organizations. Further, most organizations are realizing the need to have an advanced system in place to enhance the process of developing, deploying, and managing enterprise applications. Though this process continues to depend on individual and enterprise developers, companies are focusing on PaaS solutions to better manage their applications in a cost-effective way. Hence, PaaS is gaining more popularity with increasing investments in such solutions being made by many organizations.



Regional overview

North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in the Global Platform-as-a-Service market in 2012.



End-user segmentation/product segmentation overview

There are a number of end-user segments in the Global Platform-as-a-Service market of which the Manufacturing sector is the key end-user segment in this market.



Vendor landscape

The Global Platform-as-a-Service market is becoming increasingly competitive, with vendors providing additional features and acquiring smaller cloud vendors to remain competitive in the market. The market is also witnessing the entry of many pure-play cloud-based vendors that are competing with the large enterprise software vendors in the Global Platform-as-a-Service market. Hence, the market is becoming fragmented, with the presence of numerous vendors. Some of the key vendors mentioned in the Global Platform-as-a-Service Market 2012-2016 report include Salesforce.com, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Google Inc., Amazon.com, Intuit Inc., VMware Inc., and Rackspace Inc.. Other prominent vendors in the Global Platform as a Service market include Longjump Inc., Red Hat Corp., Appirio Inc., CloudBees Inc., Engine Yard Inc., Oracle Corp., BMC Software Inc., and Bungee Connect Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



