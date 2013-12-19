Global Platform-as-a-Service Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- PaaS (Platform as a Service) is a service that provides a cloud computing platform and solution stack services. PaaS, the service model of cloud, is used by consumers for developing software by using tools or libraries from the provider. Consumers can also control the configuration settings and software deployment. Platform as a service model helps in the employment of applications, eliminating the cost and complexity of buying and managing the necessary hardware and software.



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PaaS is the major component of the new cloud computing service where developers are allowed to enhance cloud based services with the help of templates from platform vendors to build software applications. The global market for PaaS is expected to grow at a CAGR of 69% from 2011 to 2015 owing to the need for easier ways to create new applications and to customize the existing ones.



Another major factor contributing to the growth of the PaaS market is the need for a faster response to changing business requirements. The PaaS market is driven by the need for providing security solutions for protecting private data in the cloud.



The application segments of PaaS include services such as application platform-as-a-service (aPaaS), database platform services (DPaaS), business process management as a service (BPMaaS), integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS), and other functional types of cloud services. Users may subscribe to the vendor’s cloud platform or buy a cloud infrastructure to develop their own PaaS.



Some of the major players in this segment are Salesforce.com, IBM Corp., Amazon.com, and Microsoft Corp among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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