Technological advancements in the field of image capturing have led to employment of drones for aerial photography and surveillance. Today, it is used around the world for operations ranging from agriculture to defense. To get better understanding of the market, QY Research recently published a report titled, "Global Pocket Drone Market Research Report 2020". The global pocket drone market will be valued at US$294 mn in 2020 is expected to reach US$957 mn by the end of 2026, surging at a CAGR of 21.7% during 2021-2026.



Compact Features and Payload Capacity to Drive Market



Drones are available in several sizes and are used for applications including monitoring, surveying and mapping, aerial remote sensing, precision agriculture, and product delivery. Today, there is a huge demand for drones that are more compact and have better payload capacity. Pocket drones offer much of that as they increase the data recording accuracy owing to advanced payloads technologies. Additionally, as they are made of light composite materials, they have very low weight, enhancing speed and maneuverability.



These factors have encouraged its adoption in the defense forces and amongst law enforcement agencies to enhance surveillance along with most payload technologies. Also, their compact size and comparatively lower energy consumption have led to widening application for safe inspection in crucial infrastructure such as oil and gas industry and fast and environment-friendly consumer delivery. These factors are expected to help the growth of the market in forecast years.



Pocket Drones with Camera Segment will Register Exponential Demand in Market



Pocket drones with camera is expected to register exponential demand from the global market due to its rising usage in monitoring, surveying, and mapping required in the defence forces and law enforcement agencies. The growth of the pocket drones with camera segment is expected to contribute towards the pocket drone market globally.



Changes in Traffic Surveillance in North America to Boost Regional Market



The adoption of new pocket drones for surveillance and traffic management in North America is one of the major factor advancing its growth. Also, the demand for advanced surveillance system in defense and law enforcement agencies will further boost its growth.



Manufacturers to Invest in Product Innovation for More Compact Drones



In 2017, ZEROTECH launched its high-end camera drone named Dobby 4K drone. The drone is cheaper than most of the other selfie drones and can fit in a pocket or purse. The drone can be launched from the palm of your hand as it weighs less than half a pound. Also, its wings can fold into the body, making it as compact as a bar of soap and just need a snap. This is expected to help the company reach wider customer.



The major players in the market include AirSelfie, YUNEEC, GoPro, DJI, GOOLRC, etc.



