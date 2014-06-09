Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Policy Management Software Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Policy management and control software is a type of centralized software that performs functions such as subscriber authentication and access control, customer self-provisioning, service creation and deployment for carrier network administrators, and communication of subscriber profile data to business support systems and operations support systems. Over the last few years, policy servers have evolved to handle not only static data such as subscriber, network, and device information, but also dynamic session-based data such as the network bandwidth requirements of an application and which network routes should be used to deliver the best quality of service.



Analysts forecast the Global Policy Management Software market will grow at a CAGR of 19.55 percent over the period 2013-2018.



The Global Policy Management Software market can be segmented on the basis of application into Fixed Line Broadband Networks, Cable Broadband Networks, 3G Broadband Networks, WiMAX, and Long-Term Evolution Mobile Networks.



Global Policy Management Software Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Policy Management Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



Key Vendors



- Amdocs Inc.



- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.



- Openet



- Tekelec



Other Prominent Vendors







- Alcatel-Lucent



- BandWD



- Broadhop



- Comarch



- Comptel Corp.



- Comverse Inc.



- Ericsson



- Elitecore Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



- Intracom Telecom



- Juniper Networks Inc.



- Nokia Solutions and Networks



- Redknee Inc.







Key Market Driver



- Need for Bandwidth Management.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- High Implementation and Maintenance Costs.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Emergence of LTE-A.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156824/global-policy-management-software-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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