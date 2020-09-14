Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Polyacetal (POM) Market Study Report and Market Model.



Polyacetal (POM) also known as Polyoxymethylene, polyformaldehyde and acetal is class of engineering having excellent chemical and thermal resistance. In 2018, the global POM demand was estimated to be around 1300 kilo tons which has grown at an aggregate rate of 4.5% per annum between 2005 and 2018.



In 2018, automotive and electrical & electronics constituted the largest demand for POM accounting for more than 50% of the total global demand. Consumer & Home appliances application accounted for 17% of the demand, while Industrial application accounted for 14%



Prismane Consulting's Polyacetal (POM) market report includes historic and current market situation of POM across several end-use industries. POM Production capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and new product developments have been considered in the report.



The Polyacetal (POM) market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Global POM Market, By Application

- Automotive

- Interior (Window lifter, Wiper, Seat Belt, Sound Grill and Other Interior Parts)

- Exterior (Fuel System and Other Exterior Parts)

- Under-the-bonnet

- Electrical & Electronics

- Micro Gears and Other Electrical & Electronics Parts

- Industrial

- Conveyor Belts (Food (food processing) slow moving, Bottle (PET bottles) fast moving and Industrial (Auto assembly line, other assembly line, logistics))

- Industrial Gears (Power Tools, Office Automation and Building & Construction)

- Other Industrial Applications (Excl. Gears)

- Consumer and Home Appliances

- Consumer and Home Appliances Gears (Vacuum Cleaner and Other White Goods)

- Others Consumer and Home Appliances

- Food Contact

- Medical Devices

- Drug Delivery Insulin Pens

- Inhaler

- Surgery

- Injection Systems

- Wearable Pumps

- Sporting Goods

- Semi-Finished Products

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance & Market Analysis

- POM Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- POM Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Application

- Capacity & Production

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting



Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



Contact Us:

Mr. Tejas Shah

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com