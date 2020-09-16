Global Polyalkylene Glycol(PAG) Market Study, 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG) Market Study Report and Market Model.



In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of the Polyalkylene Glycol market, accounting for more than 60% of the global consumption of the PAG. China accounts for more than 40% of global demand for Polyalkylene glycol, of which more than 90% demand is for polyethylene glycol.



North America and Western Europe together account for 20-25% of the global PAG demand, owing to strong demand for lubricants, personal care products and pharmaceuticals. The properties like environment-friendliness, less toxicity and easy biodegradability and increasing demand in lubricants, personal care, pharmaceutical applications have triggered the growth of global PAG market.



The PAG market is segmented on the basis of Type and Application



Global Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG) Market, By Type

- Polyethylene Glycol

- Polypropylene Glycol

- Others

Global Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG) Market, By Application

- Lubricants & Functional fluids

- Personal Care

- Pharmaceuticals

- Concrete Admixtures

- Surfactants

- Chemical Intermediates

- Others



The polyalkylene glycol market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Polyalkylene glycol Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Polyalkylene glycol Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and by Application

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report Click Here



