Global Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool Market Projected to Reach USD 1,498 Million by the End of 2028

Los Angeles, United States -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool is short for PCD cutting tool. Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD) is a synthetic diamond product that is produced by sintering together selected diamond particles with a metal matrix, using sophisticated technology. The diamond and matrix, when sintered together under high temperatures and pressures, creates a PCD tool blank that is high in uniform hardness and is abrasive resistant in all directions. This PCD diamond layer is then bonded to a tungsten carbide substrate, which provides strength and a brazable base to permit bonding to other metals.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool market was valued at USD 899 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,498 million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2028.



Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool Market Research Report:



Kennametal

Sandvik Group

Mapal

Sandvik (Preziss)

Wirutex

Ceratizit

Sumitomo Electric

Kyocera

Mitsubishi Materials

Union Tool

Asahi Diamond Industrial

Shinhan Diamond

EHWA

Halcyon Technology

TOP TECH Diamond Tools

Telcon Diamond

Beijing Worldia Diamond Tools

Shanghai Nagoya Precision Tools

Zhengzhou Diamond Precision Manufacturing

Shenzhen Junt

Weihai Weiying



Global Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool Market by Type:



PCD Milling Tools

PCD Turning Tools

PCD Holemaking Tools

PCD Inserts

Others



Global Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool Market by Application:



Automotive Industry

Machinery Industry

Aerospace Industry

Electronics and Semiconductor

Others



The global Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.



The regional analysis provided in the Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.



