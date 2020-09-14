Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Engineering Plastics Strategy report recently published by Prismane Consulting.



Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a colorless semi-crystalline high performance thermoplastic and is the highest priced in this category.PEEK is currently being used in specialized applications where polymers like PPS, PAI or other engineering plastics are not suitable for operations.



As per Prismane Consulting's updated Aromatic Ketone Polymers Market model, North America is estimated to account for a quarter of the global demand. Despite production capacities present in countries like China and India, these capacities have proved to be more export-oriented rather than promoting domestic growth for PEEK. Prismane Consulting has identified consumer products & electronics and medical applications to pave the market growth for PEEK during the forecast period. 3D printing has offered an array of opportunities during these pandemic times, with 3D printing successfully being used for a number of ventilator components. Leading players in the market have been focusing on developing newer grades of PEEK. Evonik introduced the first of its kind PEEK filament for 3D printing medical implants.



Global Polyether ether ketone(PEEK)Market, By Application

- Automotive

- Rotor Arms

- Thrust Washers & Seals

- Bearings

- Others

- Aerospace

- Critical Engine Parts

- Exterior Parts

- Tubing

- Oil & Gas

- Seals & Compressors

- Pipes & Tubing

- Electrical & Electronics

- Medical

- Others



In 2019, Automotive, Aerospace, and Electrical & Electronics together accounted for more than 70% of total global PEEK consumption.



The major companies operational in PEEK market are

- Victrex Plc.

- Solvay

- Evonik Industries AG.

- Mitsubishi Chemical



The PEEK Market Study Report 2020 describes the global PEEK market, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand Balance& Market Analysis

- PEEK Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- PEEK Production Capacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level demand-supply

- Historical, Current & Market Forecast

- Macro-economic factors like GDP, Population and World Economic integration

- Economic & Energy Outlook

- Industry & Policy Developments

- End-use Industry / Applications Market

- Reasoning & Analysis

- Insightful Commentary

- Market Review

- Comparative Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Business Opportunity Assessment



