Global Polyethylene (PE) Market Study, 2014-2030

The global combined demand of all Polyethylene (HDPE, LLDPE and LDPE) in 2018 was estimated to be around 100496 kilo tons, with high density polyethylene (HDPE) leading the consumption with more than 47% market share. Linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) followed with 32.5% market share, while the low density polyethylene (LDPE) resin trailed with 20.1% share in global PE market.



The growth of the global polyethylene consumption will strongly depend on economic growth as well as substitution of HDPE for other traditional materials. It is forecast that mature economies like Western Europe and Japan will witness lower to marginal growth and countries in Asia-Pacific region including China and India will witness higher than global average growth during the forecast period till 2030.



Global Polyethylene Market, By Type

- High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

- Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

- Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

- Others

Global Polyethylene Market, By Application

- Automotive

- Construction

- Electrical & Electronics

- Packaging

- Consumer Appliances

- Others



The Polyethylene market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review



- Global Demand Supply & Market Analysis

- Polyethylene Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Polyethylene Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Application

- Capacity & Production

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



