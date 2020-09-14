Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Study Report and Market Model. This report forms a part of the Polymers & Plastic Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting and covers the impact of COVID 19 and the fluctuations in crude oil prices. All the existing capacities, plant wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study.



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is a colorless semi-crystalline resin. It is the most common of thermoplastic polymer resins belong to the family of the polyester family. In 2019, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are the largest producers and consumer of PET. The Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is segmented on the basis Type, Applications, and End Use Industries.



The Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market, By Type

- Fiber

- Resins



Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market, By Application

- Bottles

- Water Bottles

- Carbonated Soft Drink Bottles

- Others

- Films & Sheets

- Food Packaging

- Others



Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market, By End Use Industry

- Automotive

- Textile

- Electrical & Electronics

- Consumer Goods

- Food & Beverages

- Healthcare

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- PET Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- PET Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Types, Applications and End Use Industries

- Capacity & Production

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



