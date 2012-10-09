Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Value Chain Market Analysis (Ethylene, PET, PET Packaging) - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast, 2010 - 2016", the global PET market was estimated to be worth USD 23.3 billion in 2010 and is expected to reach USD 48.4 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2011 to 2016. In the overall global market, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its leading position in terms PET demand over the next five years.



Demand for PET is primarily being driven by increasing application in CSD packaging as well as rising consumption of packaged, frozen and other processed foods. Largest PET applications include packaging of CSD and bottled water, alcoholic and hot beverages, sheet/films and food.



The PET value chain market has been further segmented under two markets, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and ethylene. Over the last decade demand PET has increased considerably due to growing demand from food and beverages industry. Ethylene market is segmented on the basis of its application as polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and ethylene dichloride and ethyl benzene. The market for ethylene was estimated to be worth USD 140.4 billion in 2010 and it is expected to reach USD 254.5 billion in 2016.



Asia Pacific enjoys the largest market share of the worldwide PET and ethylene market in 2010 and is expected to lead by 2016. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market for ethylene over the next five years.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of PET and ethylene in global scenario. This research provides in-depth analysis of PET and ethylene manufacturers, trend analysis by segments and demand by geography. The report covers all the major segments of the global PET and ethylene market and provides in-depth analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the PET and ethylene market.



