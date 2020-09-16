Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Study, 2014 - 2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market Study Report and Market Model.



The consumption of Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) has grown drastically due to its biodegradable nature and thermosetting nature. The packaging industry accounts for major consumption of PHA followed by food & beverages and medical.



Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates Market, By Application

Packaging

Medical

Agriculture

Food

Cosmetics

Others



In 2019, Western Europe was the major consumer of PHA, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The demand of PHA is likely to increase in the Asia-Pacific region due to rise in consumer s disposable income.



The PHA market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- PHA Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- PHA Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Application

- Capacity & Production

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



