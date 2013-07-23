Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market Is About to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2017

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- According to a new market research report, “Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market by Application, Grade & Form - Global Trends & Forecasts (2012 – 2017)”, published by MarketsandMarkets (www.marketsandmarkets.com), the global Polymethyl Methacrylate application market is expected to be worth US$9.7 billion by 2017, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% from 2012 to 2017. The Asia-Pacific market was estimated to account for nearly 40% of the total revenues in 2011.



Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) is available in the form of sheet, pellet or bead having high UV resistance. PMMA is obtained into these different forms (pellets, sheets) by the polymerization of MMA. PMMA is often preferred over glass because of its moderate properties, easy handling and processing, and low cost. PMMA on overall grade basis is divided into two types which include general purpose (GP) and optical grade PMMA.



The signs and displays segment forms the largest application market of the overall Polymethyl Methacrylate Market with an expected $2.6 billion by 2017 and growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2012 to 2017. The high market size and consumption of PMMA in signs and displays application segment is due to its extensive use in TFT-LCDs, display panels and screens, and signage’s.



High growth of PMMA application market, presence of major PMMA manufacturers as well as users in Asia-Pacific region, made the dominant market for polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). The region held a 40.1% share of the global polymethyl methacrylate market, followed by Europe with a 27.9% share in 2011.



Use of polymethyl methacrylate in automotive at presently accounts for around 12.3% of the total polymethyl methacrylate market, revenue wise, but this share is estimated to increase to 13.6% by 2017.



Asia Pacific region is the largest market for polymethyl methacrylate with 40.1% of the global polymethyl methacrylate market revenue share in 2011 and is estimated to reach $4.49 billion by 2017. Europe is the second largest consumer of polymethyl methacrylate followed by North America.



The report segments the global polymethyl methacrylate market revenue by applications, grades and geography. It also focuses on market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



