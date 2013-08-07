Global Polyols Market Are Expected to Reach USD 22.6 Billion by 2018 : Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Transparency Market Research published new market report "Polyols (Polyether and Polyester) and Polyurethanes (Rigid foam, Flexible foam, CASE) Market For Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear and Packaging - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," which observes that polyol demand was over 7.5 million tons in 2012 and is expected to cross 10.4 million tons by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2012 to 2018. Polyurethane demand in 2012 was worth USD 43.2 billion and is expected to reach USD 66.4 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 7.4 % from 2012 to 2018.



Polyurethane (PU) is the most widely used polymer in the world. Key raw materials used in manufacture of polyurethane are diisocyanates, polyols and other additives. Polyols comprise the largest volume of polyurethanes. The rebound in furniture, interiors and construction industry in North America and Europe, as well as rapid economic growth in Asia Pacific is expected to remain the major driving force for the polyurethane market. Volatile raw material prices coupled with increasing regulatory pressure for sustainable solutions is expected to be a key challenge for market participants.



Industrial polyols are mainly used in production of polyurethane; hence the drivers and restraints impacting the polyurethane market are also expected to affect the polyols market. Polyether polyols dominated the overall market, accounting for over 70% of the total demand in 2011.



Flexible and rigid foam were the most dominant product segments, accounting for over 65% of total PU demand in 2011. Polyurethane is mainly employed in furniture and interiors, construction, electronics and appliances, automotive, footwear and packaging. Furniture and interior industry dominated the global market followed by construction industry. The electronics and appliances industry is expected to be the key growth market for polyurethanes over the next five years.



Asia Pacific accounted for 40.4% of the total polyurethane market in 2011, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing regional market in terms of both PU consumption and production. This can be attributed to the growing economies and increase in amount spent on luxurious products in this region. Cheap availability of raw materials, skilled labor, land, and equipment has resulted in Asia Pacific emerging as a key destination for manufacturers of polyurethanes. Europe is the other major region where polyurethane consumption was very strong and is expected to grow in demand with a CAGR of about 7.3% in terms of revenue from 2012 and 2018. BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience, Huntsman Corporation, Dow Chemicals, and Yantai Wanhua are some of the major participants in the polyurethane industry.



