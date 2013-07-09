Global Polyphenols Market Is Expected to Reach USD 873.7 Million in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Market Research Reports : According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research “Polyphenols Market by And by Application - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018,” the global polyphenols market was valued at USD 580 million in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 873.7 million by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of volume, global consumption was 12,214.4 tons in 2011 and is expected to reach 21,032.7 tons by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2012 to 2018.



The global demand for polyphenols is being primarily driven by the increasing aging population in Japan, Europe and the U.S. Along with this, growing consumer awareness of polyphenols consumption as an avenue to maintain good health has also been a major factor in the growth of the polyphenol industry in the recent years.The super antioxidant property of polyphenols and their application in the treatment of cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases has further contributed to the growth of the polyphenols market. However, the limited supply of raw materials due to other overlapping commercial applications such as wine manufacturing, preparation of juices, jams and jellies is expected to inhibit the market growth over the next six years.



Grape seed polyphenols were the largest product segment consumed and accounted for over 50% of the total polyphenols demand in 2011. Grape seed polyphenols were followed by green tea polyphenols and apple polyphenols which together accounted for over 32% of the total market in 2011. Green tea polyphenol, due to its high polyphenolic content and high consumption in Asia Pacific, is expected to be the fastest growing product segment of polyphenols.



Functional beverages were the largest application segment of polyphenols and accounted for over 44% of the total polyphenols demand in 2011 followed by functional foods which accounted for over 33% of the total consumption in 2011. Polyphenol demand for dietary supplements was 2,056 tons in 2011 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of volume, functional beverages are expected to be the fastest growing application segment at an estimated CAGR of 8.5% from 2012 and 2018.



Asia Pacific accounted for 40.3% of the global polyphenols demand in 2011, followed by Europe with 27.8%. North America polyphenol demand is expected to reach 5,294.3 tons by 2018. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing polyphenol consumer at an estimated CAGR of 8.8% from 2012 to 2018.



The global polyphenols market is highly concentrated with top three companies accounting for more than 80% of the total market in 2011. Naturex accounted for more than 35% of the total market in 2011. Some of the other companies operating in the global market include ADM, Ajinomoto OmniChem Natural Specialities, Chr.Hansen, Diana Natural, DSM, DuPont-Danisco, Frutarom, FutureCeuticals, Indena, Layn Natural, Martin Bauer, Sabinsa Corporation, Tianjin Jianfeng Natural Products, Prinova etc.



This report segments the global polyphenols market as follows:



Polyphenols Market: Product Segment Analysis



Grape seed

Green tea

Apple

Other (Olive, pomegranate, cocoa and more)



Polyphenols Market: Application Analysis



Functional beverages

Functional foods

Dietary supplements

Other (Cosmetics, coloring agent and more)



Polyphenols Market: Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)





