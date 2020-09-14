Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Study, 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global PolyphenyleneSulfide (PPS) Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Engineering Plastics Strategy report recently published by Prismane Consulting.



The automotive industry has taken a big hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, apparently larger than the 2007-2008 global economic crisis. The industry has witnessed declines in terms of production, across value chains owing to temporary shutdown and slumped market demands. This has further impacted the PPS demand which as per Prismane's Market model, should stabilize by the Q2 2021. Furthermore, as per Prismane Consulting's previous version of the PPS market report; the aerospace end-use industry was identified as the fastest growing application of PPS.



However, with the travel industry being the most impacted and lower consumer confidence in travel & leisure, PPS demand in aerospace application is forecast to witness negative growth in the short and mid-term forecast.

Prismane Consulting's Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market report includes historic and current market situation of PPS across several end-use industries.PPS Production capacity expansions, force majeures, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and new product developments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Engineering Plastics and PPS Market model, PPS global demand is anticipated to grow at an average rate of over 4% per year through in the period 2020 to 2030.



Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market, By Application

- Automotive

- Electrical & Electronics

- Industrial

- Aerospace

- Filter Media

- Others



The major companies operating in PPS market are

- Kureha Corporation

- Solvay

- Toray Industries Inc.

- Tosoh Corporation



The PolyphenyleneSulfide (PPS) Market Study Report 2020 describes the global PPS market, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- PPS Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- PPS ProductionCapacity, Apparent Production,Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report Click Here



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials. For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



Contact Us:

Mr. RakeshPanigrahi

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com