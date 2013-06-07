Global Polypropylene Market 2020 New Study by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- GBI Research’s ‘Polypropylene Global Market to 2020 – Developing Regions of Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa to Drive Polypropylene Market Growth’ is an in-depth report focusing on the demand side of the global polypropylene industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the major economic and market trends expected to affect global polypropylene demand in all major regions of the world. It also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting polypropylene demand in various regions. Global polypropylene demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, price, and competitive landscape, at both the regional and national level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global polypropylene market, covering all major parameters.



Scope



- Drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the polypropylene market for all the major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America

- Demand and production volume forecasts for the polypropylene markets of all major countries: the US, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Poland, Spain, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Brazil

- Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries

- Pricing forecasts and analysis for the major countries and regions

- Polypropylene import and export trends in all the major countries

- Competitive landscape for light olefins market globally, for major regions and major countries



Reasons to Buy



- An understanding of regional polypropylene market dynamics, through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis

- Detailed analysis at a country level, enabling the buyer to evaluate opportunities in emerging markets and quantify potential returns on investment

- A detailed understanding of the factors that are expected to affect the growth of the polypropylene market in different regions of the world

- An identification of the most attractive geographical locations, product segments and end-user applications, in order to increase business revenue

- Understanding of market dynamics and pricing differences between countries, which provides an insight into arbitrage opportunities in terms of trade across countries

- The ability to develop custom strategies, based on current and forecast trends in the production and consumption of polypropylene

- Advanced insight into each of the major markets, through detailed forecasts for demand, production and end-user analysis

- The ability to benchmark different geographies according to previous and forecast growth of demand, production and end-use of polypropylene

- Gain knowledge regarding the market shares held by each of the major producers in the polypropylene market in different regions of the world



